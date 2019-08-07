Amedisys (AMED) Holder Ellington Management Group Raised Holding; Aviance Capital Partners Stake in Boeing Co. (BA) Has Trimmed by $2.70 Million as Stock Price Declined

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 7,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 30,928 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 38,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $331.77. About 3.26 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Hit by Cyberattack, Says Jetliner Production Not Affected; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Sinks as Biggest Supplier Cites Challenging 737 Ramp-Up; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Boeing May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 340% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The hedge fund held 8,800 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.35. About 143,745 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Amedisys Welcomes Sharon Brunecz as Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q REV. $399.3M, EST. $395.5M

More notable recent Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AMEDISYS Inc (AMED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amedisys to Acquire Home Health Regulatory Assets Expanding Access in New York – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amedisys (AMED) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,173 shares to 3,147 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,900 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al invested in 0.22% or 43,128 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.01% stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Hbk Investments Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 18,739 shares. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Co invested in 1,020 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc stated it has 2,308 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 2,933 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc reported 370,538 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested in 26,802 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) for 3,588 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 29,098 shares. Argent Ltd Liability accumulated 11,915 shares. Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership reported 3,980 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 19,735 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “More Trouble for Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Likes Southwest Airlines Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,806 shares. 658 are held by Lincoln Limited. Finemark Comml Bank reported 0.96% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited owns 45,719 shares. Cohen Management Inc holds 1,080 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Foster Motley Inc holds 1,674 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Us holds 0.7% or 171,833 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 4,369 shares. 7,600 were accumulated by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Co. 79,609 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 2,367 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 1.33M shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Com reported 20,858 shares stake.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.42 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Intermediate Municipal Bond (MUNI) by 7,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).