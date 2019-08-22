Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.01 Million; As Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Shares Declined, Pathstone Family Office Boosted Its Position by $954,366

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 10,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The institutional investor held 148,203 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 137,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $99.05. About 200,835 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Marriott Vacations in the lead to clinch merger with ILG; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $310 Million-$325 Million; 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 74,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.20 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 174,374 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Downtrodden Stocks to Fish From the Bottom – Investorplace.com” on January 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations’ Big Acquisition Is Still Weighing on Its Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marriott Moves to Put Airbnb in Its Place – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Principal Finance owns 173,835 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Inv Management has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 52,694 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 16,366 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 39,118 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 0.02% stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,504 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 210,157 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp invested in 2,725 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.9% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 59,592 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 7,109 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,024 shares to 183 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 13,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc Com (NYSE:TXT) by 33,100 shares to 667,441 shares, valued at $33.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 46,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).