Amdocs LTD Shs (DOX) Holder Intrepid Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Bellecapital International LTD Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Trimmed by $666,450

Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 74.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 106,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 37,276 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, down from 143,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 807,554 shares traded or 33.84% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST

Bellecapital International Ltd decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd sold 14,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 5,023 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $228,000, down from 19,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 13.58M shares traded or 7.13% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Highlights Breadth of Immuno-Oncology–Based Combination Research and Commitment to Advancing Precision Medicine at ASCO 2018; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21,072 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 362,915 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.38M shares. Dubuque Comml Bank And Tru invested in 0.07% or 9,287 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.34% or 19,568 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh reported 12,500 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg accumulated 7.25M shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 19,277 shares. Cornerstone Capital Incorporated holds 0.49% or 68,686 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Of Newtown reported 37,370 shares. Chatham Capital Group Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Samlyn Lc accumulated 1.20 million shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Advsr Incorporated Oh has 1.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.09M shares.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $160.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB) by 61,325 shares to 75,694 shares, valued at $584,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 30,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp Com (NYSE:CUB) by 4,770 shares to 27,063 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc Com Ser C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 96,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC).

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.