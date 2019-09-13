Amdocs Ltd (DOX) to pay $0.29 on Oct 25, 2019; MJARDIN GROUP COMMON SHARES CANADA (MJARF) Shorts Down By 33.46%

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:DOX) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Amdocs Ltd’s current price of $66.18 translates into 0.43% yield. Amdocs Ltd’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.18. About 447,214 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST

MJARDIN GROUP INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MJARF) had a decrease of 33.46% in short interest. MJARF’s SI was 17,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.46% from 26,900 shares previously. With 72,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MJARDIN GROUP INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:MJARF)’s short sellers to cover MJARF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.77% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $0.79. About 6,605 shares traded. MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) has 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MJardin Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialized cannabis management firm primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $66.07 million. The firm offers its partners turnkey cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail solutions, including licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, and facility ramp-up services, as well as day-to-day personnel management and oversight, and operation services for large scale production facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 36 cultivation, processing, and retail facilities under management.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. The firm offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its clients to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks.