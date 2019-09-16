Amdocs Ltd (DOX) to pay $0.29 on Oct 25, 2019; Insight Enterprises (NSIT)’s Sentiment Is 1.18

Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 100 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 85 sold and reduced their positions in Insight Enterprises Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 34.08 million shares, up from 33.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Insight Enterprises Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 61 Increased: 68 New Position: 32.

The stock increased 1.51% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 455,966 shares traded or 67.11% up from the average. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) has risen 10.93% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.45; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 10/05/2018 – Insight Helps Businesses Address Tough Questions on Changing IT Needs; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 12/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The Company’s customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. for 65,595 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 533,000 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 2.13% invested in the company for 38,933 shares. The Connecticut-based Matarin Capital Management Llc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,690 shares.

Analysts await Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 12.09% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.91 per share. NSIT’s profit will be $36.50M for 12.84 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual earnings per share reported by Insight Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.54% negative EPS growth.

