Amdocs Ltd (DOX) to pay $0.29 on Oct 25, 2019; Cavco Industries (CVCO) Shorts Down By 8.51%

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:DOX) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Amdocs Ltd’s current price of $66.27 translates into 0.43% yield. Amdocs Ltd’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 407,700 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX)

Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO) had a decrease of 8.51% in short interest. CVCO’s SI was 276,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.51% from 302,100 shares previously. With 104,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ:CVCO)’s short sellers to cover CVCO’s short positions. The SI to Cavco Industries Inc’s float is 3.24%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $200.7. About 74,884 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altice Portugal Selects Amdocs for Strategic Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wireless Innovation Forum: CBRS Initial Commercial Deployment Has Arrived – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Samsung and Amdocs Partner to Accelerate Communications Service Providers’ Deployment of 5G Open Cloud Networks – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Partners With Samsung, Fortifies Footing in NFV Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.01 billion. The firm offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its clients to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It has a 22.96 P/E ratio. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold Cavco Industries, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 0.31% more from 8.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset reported 5,335 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 5,127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 11,458 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Benjamin F Edwards Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 23 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). 12 are owned by Carroll Financial Associates. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 857,854 shares. Geode Ltd holds 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 131,277 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 13,266 shares. 19,746 were reported by Kennedy Cap Mngmt. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Dsam Ptnrs (London) holds 0.08% or 3,892 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 5,804 shares.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.83 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It has a 26.45 P/E ratio. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes.