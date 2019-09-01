Amdocs Ltd (DOX) to pay $0.29 on Oct 25, 2019; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR)

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) is expected to pay $0.29 on Oct 25, 2019. (NASDAQ:DOX) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.29 dividend. Amdocs Ltd’s current price of $64.74 translates into 0.44% yield. Amdocs Ltd’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 325,220 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 10.39% above currents $121.09 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. See Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $138.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $140.0000 Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $112.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $122.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $135.0000 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112 New Target: $130 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $105 New Target: $130 Upgrade

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $28.60 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 20.98 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Inc Communications invested in 0.02% or 2,260 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc has 0.16% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,070 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru L P stated it has 153,970 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 6,706 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.02% or 86,488 shares. First Finance Bankshares owns 5,950 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.08% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Boston Family Office Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 13,580 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.11% or 652,454 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 69,740 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 15,873 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd owns 7,968 shares. Bluestein R H holds 2,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Limited Com accumulated 0.15% or 23,002 shares.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $121.09. About 951,140 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Onset of Advanced Technologies to upswing the Growth Of Isoprene Rubber (IR) Market 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Ingersoll Rand Named to the FTSE4Good Index Series for Fifth Consecutive Year, Demonstrating Strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Practices – CSRwire.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.