Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Value Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Lowered Its Stake by $10.99 Million; Bell State Bank & Trust Position in Rollins (ROL) Has Trimmed by $335,052

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 203,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 268,478 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53 million, down from 472,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 458,097 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 15,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 23,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 762,770 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $135.34M for 16.28 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating S by 229,490 shares to 297,379 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 15,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 23,188 shares to 41,717 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,746 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05M for 39.20 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

