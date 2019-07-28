Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Rose While Fort LP Raised Holding; Skba Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $3.82 Million as Stock Rose

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 91.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 39,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Fort Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 25,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 311,374 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38,523 shares to 102 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 43,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,423 shares, and cut its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO).

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 04/04/2019: AAPL, EVOP, DOX, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2018 Annual Report Nasdaq:DOX – GlobeNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Amdocs Limited (DOX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Amdocs Limited’s (NASDAQ:DOX) Earnings Growth Stands Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NICE Ltd. (NICE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Sharp Profit Miss; Semis Soften – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Hike Dividends In August – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: IVZ, ANET, TXN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,500 shares to 226,100 shares, valued at $18.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 211,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).