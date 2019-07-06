Amdocs LTD (DOX) Stock Price Rose While Dean Investment Associates Boosted Stake; As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 93.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 11,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,316 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 12,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 458,697 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $334.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 305,833 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22,765 shares to 43,425 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 22,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,605 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.