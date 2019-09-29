Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shares Rose While Todd Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $2.82 Million; As Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) Share Price Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Boosted by $3.35 Million Its Stake

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 19.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 45,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 182,932 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.36 million, down from 228,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 241,774 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The institutional investor held 114,300 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, up from 63,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 980,167 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 18/04/2018 – Harris, St. Laurent & Chaudhry LLP and Mark Kelly, Esq; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29,; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP BAH.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 6 TO 8 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 23/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Webcast Investor Day Presentations on Wednesday, June 6, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 121.67 million shares or 1.36% less from 123.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.64M shares. Tygh Cap Mngmt has 75,761 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 272,923 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa has invested 0.02% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). First Personal reported 448 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns LP stated it has 125,310 shares. 405,087 were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.13% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). 8,219 were reported by Mariner Limited Liability Company. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated holds 352,323 shares. 9,782 are owned by Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 22,237 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Huntington Bancshares has 0% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability reported 55,300 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 822,746 shares to 4.44M shares, valued at $54.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX) by 55,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,700 shares, and cut its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

More notable recent Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Presents At Cowen 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Booz Allen Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 216% – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 58% Return On Equity, Is Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Booz Allen Hamilton: Debt Makes It Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.24 million for 16.27 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.