Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shareholder New South Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.15 Million as Stock Rose; 13D Management Lifted Its Slm (SLM) Stake by $465,759

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Slm Corp (SLM) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 51,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.65M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Slm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 3.31 million shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) has declined 13.10% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms SLM Student Loan Trust 2011-3 and 2012-4; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 11/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE : COMMERZBANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/04/2018 – SLM CORP QTRLY PRIVATE EDUCATION LOAN DELINQUENCIES AS A PERCENTAGE OF PRIVATE EDUCATION LOANS IN REPAYMENT WERE 2.5 PERCENT, UP FROM 1.9 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – College Planning Tour Earns Sallie Mae 2018 Financial Marketing Award; 06/04/2018 – VALUEACT CAPITAL MASTER FUND REPORTS A 6.4 PCT STAKE IN SLM CORP – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 23/04/2018 – Sallie Mae 1Q Net $122.9M; 20/03/2018 – SLM Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 39,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.75 million, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 446,777 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold SLM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 427.67 million shares or 2.87% less from 440.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Pnc Financial Service Group Incorporated invested in 31,477 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable LP reported 0% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). 424,249 are held by Raymond James & Associate. Verition Fund Mgmt has 0.02% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 69,000 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13.34M shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 11,535 shares. 467,500 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 1,005 shares. 7.13M were reported by Invesco Limited. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 3.11 million shares. Manufacturers Life Com The owns 711,508 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 118,393 shares.

