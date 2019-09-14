Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shareholder Fort LP Boosted Stake; Celgene Corp. (CELG) Holder Price Michael F Lifted Holding

Fort Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 39,290 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 547,613 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED

Price Michael F increased its stake in Celgene Corp. (CELG) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Celgene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 16/05/2018 – bluebird bio to Present Updated Clinical Results from Ongoing Multicenter Phase 1 Study of bb2121 Anti- BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy; 07/04/2018 – #4 In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 8,740 shares to 4,914 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 30,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,365 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Altice Portugal Selects Amdocs for Strategic Digital Transformation – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amdocs (DOX) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes CDK Global (CDK) a Strong Sell? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amdocs Announces Expansion of Global Strategic Agreement with Microsoft – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/26/2019: MDCO, BPTH, CELG, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: All Eyes On Aimmune, Ritter Stumbles In Late-Stage Study, Catalyst Shelves Offering Plans – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Celgene’s fedratinib for myelofibrosis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, TWTR, CELG – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 35,000 shares to 33,282 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited by 255,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial owns 666,980 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Geode Cap Mngmt invested 0.25% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.18% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.33% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 590,242 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund reported 0.27% stake. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Putnam Limited Company owns 6,493 shares. Oppenheimer Comm accumulated 102,466 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 719,403 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 16,081 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.23% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Exane Derivatives holds 1,013 shares.