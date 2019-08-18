Amdocs LTD (DOX) Shareholder Fil LTD Lowered Holding by $18.82 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Raised Stake

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 50.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 400,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.69 million, up from 797,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94 million shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 348,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 2.89 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.25M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 750,193 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 97,895 shares to 489,156 shares, valued at $14.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 106,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

