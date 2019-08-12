Amdocs LTD (DOX) Share Price Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Stake; Silver Point Capital LP Has Increased Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $206.24 Million

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 21,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 124,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 145,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $63.72. About 467,510 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 9.23 million shares traded or 26.04% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Company holds 0.01% or 149,494 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe Rusling reported 300 shares stake. Allstate Corp owns 37,289 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New Generation Advsrs Limited holds 252,651 shares or 3.17% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 20,428 shares. Mechanics State Bank Tru Department holds 0.07% or 17,255 shares in its portfolio. 203,948 are owned by Numerixs Invest Techs. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.05% or 504,453 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 75,770 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 11.84M shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cutter And Comm Brokerage Inc reported 13,425 shares. Knighthead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10.43 million shares or 34.43% of all its holdings.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 292,000 shares to 662,000 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 11,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

