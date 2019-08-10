Amdocs LTD (DOX) Position Held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc; As Genpact Limited (G) Share Value Rose, Bain Capital Investors Decreased Its Position

Bain Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (G) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 8.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.12% . The institutional investor held 32.04 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13B, down from 40.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bain Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Genpact Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.27 million shares traded or 14.47% up from the average. Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has risen 31.43% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical G News: 03/05/2018 – Genpact Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees FY Rev $2.93B-$3B; 14/05/2018 – Everest Group Names Genpact a Leader and Star Performer in Supply Chain Management; 15/05/2018 – Banks Caught Between a Rock and a Digital Place in Their Transformation Journeys, Finds Genpact Research; 27/03/2018 – Energous Corporation Appoints Robert J. Griffin as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – Genpact Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.76; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N – FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO INCREASE TO $1.72 TO $1.76, FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $1.70 TO $1.74; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $2.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GENPACT LTD G.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.93 BLN TO $3.0 BLN

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 46,286 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, up from 40,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 625,866 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold G shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 164.79 million shares or 0.88% less from 166.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. J Goldman And Lp reported 170,289 shares stake. Stevens Mngmt Lp has 0.11% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) for 76,431 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 139 shares in its portfolio. 930,356 are held by Junto Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 1.45 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 99,124 were reported by Cipher Cap L P. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 11,826 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 61,878 shares. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Us Commercial Bank De owns 154,602 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 739,013 shares. Stifel Finance has invested 0% in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Suggests It’s 26% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genpact Limited’s (NYSE:G) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genpact Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genpact Limited (NYSE:G): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 21,664 shares to 12,729 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 10,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,609 shares, and cut its stake in Nextgen Healthcare Inc.

More notable recent Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Amdocs (DOX) Down 6.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on December 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amdocs Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DOX vs. EPAM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amdocs Limited Files Fiscal 2018 Annual Report Nasdaq:DOX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.