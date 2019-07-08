Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holder New South Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose; Polygon Management LTD Boosted National Cinemedia (NCMI) Holding by $444,598

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 188,652 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 National CineMedia 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg to Its Bd of Directors; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 39,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.75M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $62.59. About 727,504 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 119,002 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 12,845 were reported by Bbt Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 30,526 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership owns 68,677 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Opus Cap Group Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co reported 9,526 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 113,365 shares. Dorsey Wright And holds 938 shares. Teton reported 56,000 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company holds 1.06M shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 57,373 shares. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 70,484 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd reported 2.60 million shares.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 82,129 shares to 484,059 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).