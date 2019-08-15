Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holder First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Holding by $1.10 Million; Newell Brands (NWL) Shareholder Veritable LP Lowered Its Stake

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 20,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 91,412 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, down from 111,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63. About 532,825 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 70.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 27,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 11,349 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 3.97M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTITURE ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – MARK S. TARCHETTI INFORMED OF HIS RESIGNATION FROM HIS POSITION AS PRESIDENT; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Asks Shareholders to Take No Action in Response to Starboard’s Mailing; 07/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: Newell Brands starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off: sources. First for for sale is Waddington.…; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51 billion and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inter Continental Ex (NYSE:ICE) by 103,225 shares to 365,918 shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Techn Inc (NYSE:A) by 9,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 885,925 shares to 892,425 shares, valued at $136.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 97,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).