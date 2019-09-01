Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holder Echo Street Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Intuit (INTU) Holder Old Dominion Capital Management Lowered Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 412.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 393,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The hedge fund held 488,856 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45 million, up from 95,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 325,220 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 10.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc sold 4,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 37,493 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, down from 41,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,545 shares to 24,983 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corporation accumulated 62,798 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.25% or 67,127 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.31% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks owns 132,081 shares. 10,058 are held by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Co. 7,766 are owned by Old National Savings Bank In. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.5% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Bank accumulated 16,932 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 2.26 million shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 7,373 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 3 shares. Franklin reported 1.45 million shares. 1St Source Bancorporation owns 1,800 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 32,475 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.52M shares to 873,773 shares, valued at $32.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 301,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,985 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).