Amdocs Limited (DOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT), both competing one another are Business Software & Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited 58 2.12 N/A 2.61 24.54 NetScout Systems Inc. 27 1.97 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7% NetScout Systems Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Amdocs Limited’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NetScout Systems Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amdocs Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, NetScout Systems Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. NetScout Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amdocs Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amdocs Limited and NetScout Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. Amdocs Limited’s share owned by insiders are 4.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of NetScout Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24% NetScout Systems Inc. -1.06% 1.09% -10.7% 3.37% -4.44% 10.2%

For the past year Amdocs Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than NetScout Systems Inc.

Summary

Amdocs Limited beats NetScout Systems Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for service assurance, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and WiFi networks, as well as gain timely insight into services, applications, and systems. It also provides Intelligent Data Sources under the Infinistream brand name that provide real-time collection and analysis of data from the network; packet flow switching solutions that delivers targeted network traffic access to an increasing number of monitoring and security systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic with multiple link type and speed options. In addition, the company offers portable network analysis and troubleshooting tools, which help customers identify key issues that impact network and application performance. Further, it provides security solutions that enable service providers and enterprises to protect their networks against DDoS attacks; and threat detection solutions that enable enterprises to identify and investigate advanced threat campaigns that present tangible risks to the integrity of their networks. The company serves enterprise customers in industries, such as financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, and cable operators; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. NetScout Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.