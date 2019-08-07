Amdocs Limited (DOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS)

We are comparing Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and MAM Software Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited 58 2.09 N/A 2.61 24.54 MAM Software Group Inc. 9 3.65 N/A 0.32 33.29

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MAM Software Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Amdocs Limited. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Amdocs Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MAM Software Group Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amdocs Limited and MAM Software Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7% MAM Software Group Inc. 0.00% 25% 11.9%

Risk & Volatility

Amdocs Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.42 beta. MAM Software Group Inc. has a 0.42 beta and it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amdocs Limited is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, MAM Software Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Amdocs Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MAM Software Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Amdocs Limited shares and 45.5% of MAM Software Group Inc. shares. Amdocs Limited’s share owned by insiders are 4.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 20.3% of MAM Software Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24% MAM Software Group Inc. -3.17% -0.56% 23.49% 30.31% 26.28% 34.43%

For the past year Amdocs Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than MAM Software Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors MAM Software Group Inc. beats Amdocs Limited.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

MAM Software Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services. The companyÂ’s business management solutions include Autopart for warehouse distributors that seek to manage various locations and inventories on a single system, as well as parts store chains that seek to manage multiple locations and inventories on a single system for a regional area; and VAST, a product for large-to medium-sized automotive service and tire chains. Its business management solutions also comprise Autowork Online for small single location auto service businesses; and Trader, a product for generic wholesalers and distributors. In addition, the company offers information products, such as Autocat, MAM Commerce, Interchange Catalog, Labor Guide, Scheduled Service Intervals, and Tire Sizing. Further, it provides online e-commerce services through OpenWebs, Autonet, and WebTrade and WebRetail solutions. The company serves wholesale parts and tire distributors, retailers, franchisees, cooperatives, auto service chains, and single location auto service businesses. MAM Software Group, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.