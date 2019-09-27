Amdocs Limited (DOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

As Business Software & Services businesses, Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited 65 2.59 135.82M 2.61 24.54 Fair Isaac Corporation 339 1.86 28.06M 5.24 66.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amdocs Limited and Fair Isaac Corporation. Fair Isaac Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Amdocs Limited. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Amdocs Limited’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 209,179,115.97% 10.4% 6.7% Fair Isaac Corporation 8,274,357.16% 59.1% 11.9%

Volatility & Risk

Amdocs Limited is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.42. Competitively, Fair Isaac Corporation is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amdocs Limited are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Fair Isaac Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Amdocs Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Amdocs Limited and Fair Isaac Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Amdocs Limited has a 12.78% upside potential and an average price target of $75. On the other hand, Fair Isaac Corporation’s potential downside is -2.39% and its consensus price target is $310. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Amdocs Limited is looking more favorable than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amdocs Limited and Fair Isaac Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 87.5%. Amdocs Limited’s share owned by insiders are 4.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Fair Isaac Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year Amdocs Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 15 factors Fair Isaac Corporation beats Amdocs Limited.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.