Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shareholder Timessquare Capital Management Increased Position by $4.21 Million as Valuation Rose; As Danaher (DHR) Market Value Rose, Sandler Capital Management Boosted by $24.49 Million Its Stake

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 359.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 185,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 237,221 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.32M, up from 51,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.08. About 942,164 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 25/04/2018 – Danaher Approached GE About Deal for GE’s Life-Sciences Unit; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $4.25-$4.35

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 77,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.22M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.5. About 293,291 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD DOX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Custom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 155,928 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Incorporated. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.74% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 37.99M shares. Spinnaker reported 0.04% stake. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.02% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Missouri-based Parkside Finance Savings Bank Trust has invested 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fulton Natl Bank Na owns 9,407 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 33,200 shares. 486,737 are held by Sirios Cap Lp. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 81,125 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares holds 0.07% or 3,626 shares in its portfolio. First Natl Tru Com holds 3,801 shares. Thomas White Int Ltd reported 4,780 shares. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 24,797 shares. First Republic Inv Incorporated accumulated 639,984 shares. Savings Bank Of The West accumulated 8,673 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 196,700 shares to 103,300 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (Put) (NYSE:TUP) by 410,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,000 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 293,285 shares to 988,390 shares, valued at $47.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 83,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,700 shares, and cut its stake in Charles River Laboratorie (NYSE:CRL).