Amdocs Limited (DOX) Market Valuation Rose While Oak Associates LTD Decreased Its Stake; As Ventas (VTR) Share Value Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 10,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 154,373 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, down from 164,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 505,589 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 22/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN SYMBOL DOX; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance Al in the Media and Communications Industry; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 46,108 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 70,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 1.37M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,808 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset has invested 0.56% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Lasalle Invest Mgmt Lc owns 3.45M shares for 5.66% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Co, Michigan-based fund reported 13,446 shares. Profund Advsrs accumulated 23,742 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na accumulated 29,020 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 5,752 shares. Cibc Markets reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 24.31M are owned by State Street. Charter Comm stated it has 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il holds 0.06% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) or 24,369 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 547,571 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 224,071 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 1.81M are owned by Pggm Investments. Sun Life Fincl has 23,108 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 193,042 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $344.46 million for 20.01 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $135.38 million for 16.25 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.