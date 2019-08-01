Amdocs Limited (DOX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is a company in the Business Software & Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Amdocs Limited has 97.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. 4.8% of Amdocs Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Amdocs Limited and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.40% 6.70% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Amdocs Limited and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited N/A 58 24.54 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Amdocs Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Amdocs Limited is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Amdocs Limited and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 22.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amdocs Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Amdocs Limited was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amdocs Limited are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Amdocs Limited’s rivals have 1.93 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amdocs Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amdocs Limited.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.42 shows that Amdocs Limited is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amdocs Limited’s rivals are 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Amdocs Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amdocs Limited’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.