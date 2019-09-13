Amdocs Limited (DOX) and Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) and Carbonite Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amdocs Limited 59 2.22 N/A 2.61 24.54 Carbonite Inc. 22 1.50 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Amdocs Limited and Carbonite Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Amdocs Limited and Carbonite Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amdocs Limited 0.00% 10.4% 6.7% Carbonite Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Amdocs Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.42 beta. Competitively, Carbonite Inc.’s beta is 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amdocs Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Carbonite Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Amdocs Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Carbonite Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Amdocs Limited and Carbonite Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amdocs Limited 0 1 0 2.00 Carbonite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$75 is Amdocs Limited’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 13.28%. On the other hand, Carbonite Inc.’s potential upside is 106.32% and its consensus target price is $32. The results provided earlier shows that Carbonite Inc. appears more favorable than Amdocs Limited, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amdocs Limited and Carbonite Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 0% respectively. Amdocs Limited’s share held by insiders are 4.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.8% of Carbonite Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amdocs Limited -0.02% 3.41% 16.47% 15.59% -5.23% 9.24% Carbonite Inc. -26.12% -31.75% -26.61% -36.1% -47.8% -29.02%

For the past year Amdocs Limited had bullish trend while Carbonite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amdocs Limited beats on 9 of the 10 factors Carbonite Inc.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions in interaction channels. It also provides network solutions to design, deploy, operate, and optimize mobile networks; operational support systems for fixed line, broadband, wireless, and cable TV networks; and network optimization suite to plan, build, launch, manage, and optimize radio access networks. In addition, the company offers network functions virtualization standards-based software solutions to virtualize network services; and network control products, whcih manage the subscriber or device experience in real time, including controlling access to 3G, 4G, fixed, and convergent networks, as well as managing the consumption of bandwidth. Further, it provides Internet of things monetization and connected home platforms to support connected devices, a cloud-based environment to offer integrated home services, and a solution that allows enterprises to purchase connectivity from service providers in a wholesale mode. Additionally, the company offers mobile financial services, and big data management and analytics products; and entertainment and media solutions that enable the management of media and advertising selling, fulfillment, operations, advertiser and consumer experience, and financial processes in digital and print media, as well as Amdocs Optima, a converged multi-tenant digital customer management and commerce platform. It also provides thought leadership and advisory, systems integration, transformation, managed, digital business operations for order to activation, order gateway, testing, revenue guard, and network services; and Amdocs Academy, a cloud-based learning portal. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and consumers in the United States. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), and email archiving. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard. Its solutions also consists of EVault Cloud Backup, which offers hybrid backup services that include cloud-connected appliances delivered as a service; DRaaS, a cloud-based managed service, which helps organizations recover systems after a disaster by accessing those systems remotely through a secure and virtual environment; and MailStore Server, MailStore Service Provider Edition, and MailStore Home solutions to meet the specific email archiving needs. The company offers its solutions through distributors, resellers, and retailers. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.