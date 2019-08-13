Amcor plc (AMCR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) and Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV), both competing one another are Packaging & Containers companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor plc 11 1.81 N/A 0.58 18.21 Veritiv Corporation 24 0.03 N/A 0.32 54.44

In table 1 we can see Amcor plc and Veritiv Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Veritiv Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Amcor plc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Amcor plc’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Veritiv Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor plc 0.00% 0% 0% Veritiv Corporation 0.00% -5% -1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Amcor plc and Veritiv Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00 Veritiv Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Amcor plc has a 24.64% upside potential and an average price target of $13. Veritiv Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 76.06% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Veritiv Corporation is looking more favorable than Amcor plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amcor plc shares are held by institutional investors while 95% of Veritiv Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Veritiv Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19% Veritiv Corporation -1.91% -7.39% -35.67% -48.57% -51.94% -30.24%

For the past year Amcor plc has stronger performance than Veritiv Corporation

Summary

Amcor plc beats on 7 of the 12 factors Veritiv Corporation.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.