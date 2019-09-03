Amcor plc (AMCR) and Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) Contrasting side by side

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) and Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) compete against each other in the Packaging & Containers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor plc 11 1.67 N/A 0.58 18.21 Mobile Mini Inc. 33 2.27 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Amcor plc and Mobile Mini Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00 Mobile Mini Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 32.38% for Amcor plc with consensus target price of $13. On the other hand, Mobile Mini Inc.’s potential upside is 21.56% and its consensus target price is $38. Based on the results delivered earlier, Amcor plc is looking more favorable than Mobile Mini Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amcor plc shares and 93.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19% Mobile Mini Inc. -1.54% 12.01% -6.32% -7.69% -18.56% 6.96%

For the past year Amcor plc has -5.19% weaker performance while Mobile Mini Inc. has 6.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amcor plc beats Mobile Mini Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.