Amcor plc (AMCR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Amcor plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Amcor plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amcor plc and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Amcor plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor plc N/A 11 18.21 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Amcor plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Amcor plc is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Amcor plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.48

Amcor plc currently has an average price target of $13, suggesting a potential upside of 34.02%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 13.61%. With higher possible upside potential for Amcor plc’s peers, research analysts think Amcor plc is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amcor plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Amcor plc had bearish trend while Amcor plc’s rivals had bullish trend.

Dividends

Amcor plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amcor plc’s competitors beat Amcor plc on 6 of the 6 factors.