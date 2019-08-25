Amcor plc (AMCR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Amcor plc has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Amcor plc has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amcor plc and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor plc 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Amcor plc and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor plc N/A 11 18.21 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Amcor plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Amcor plc is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Amcor plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.47

With average price target of $13, Amcor plc has a potential upside of 37.71%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. With higher possible upside potential for Amcor plc’s peers, analysts think Amcor plc is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amcor plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Amcor plc has -5.19% weaker performance while Amcor plc’s peers have 42.12% stronger performance.

Dividends

Amcor plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amcor plc’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.