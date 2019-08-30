Amcon Distributing (DIT) Market Valuation Rose While Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Its Stake; Sand Hill Global Advisors Boosted Its Position in Concho Res (CXO) by $2.08 Million as Share Value Declined

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Amcon Distributing (DIT) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 5,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 17,572 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 23,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amcon Distributing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.52M market cap company. It closed at $73.41 lastly. It is down 8.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DIT News: 31/05/2018 – AMCON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AMINU ISMAIL TELLS REPORTERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ AMCON Distributing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIT); 04/05/2018 – LSV Asset Management Exits Position in Amcon Distributing; 18/04/2018 AMCON Distributing Company Reports Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.49 for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing 2Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – AMCON DISTRIBUTING REPLENISHED SHRS AUTHORIZED FOR BUYBACK; 24/04/2018 – Amcon Distributing Declares Dividend of 18c; 31/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S AMCON PLANS TO SELL AERO UNIT THIS YEAR: DIRECTOR

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 112.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 18,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The institutional investor held 35,643 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 16,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 792,996 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 15/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 28/03/2018 – Shale Producer Concho Buys Rival RSP Permian in $8 Billion Deal; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach, source says [00:45 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS; 28/03/2018 – $9.5 Billion Purchase by Concho Is Latest Sign of West Texas Oil Boom; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push

