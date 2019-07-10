AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU)

Since AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.