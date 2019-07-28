AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AMCI Acquisition Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.