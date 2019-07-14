AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

Since AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 Replay Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Replay Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Replay Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% Replay Acquisition Corp. -1.02% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.15%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Replay Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Replay Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.