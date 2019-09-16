AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPESU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.39% of Opes Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.31% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Opes Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.06% 2.11% 3.86% 0% 2.13%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Opes Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities primarily in Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in MÃ©xico City, Mexico.