AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 KBL Merger Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 148.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. KBL Merger Corp. IV seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AMCI Acquisition Corp. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AMCI Acquisition Corp. is currently more expensive than KBL Merger Corp. IV, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.09% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 33.36% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.77% 1.36% 3.17% 5.47% 0% 2.16%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.