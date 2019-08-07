AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.