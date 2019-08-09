AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Collier Creek Holdings
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 0%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Collier Creek Holdings
|1.78%
|2.49%
|3.83%
|6.96%
|0%
|6.74%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Collier Creek Holdings.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.