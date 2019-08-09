AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Collier Creek Holdings (NYSE:CCH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Collier Creek Holdings 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Collier Creek Holdings 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Collier Creek Holdings has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.2% and 0%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.43% of Collier Creek Holdings’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Collier Creek Holdings 1.78% 2.49% 3.83% 6.96% 0% 6.74%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Collier Creek Holdings.