AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|323.55
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.87%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp.
