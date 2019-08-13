AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 323.55

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp.