AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|927.27
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|2.51%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.39%
|1.38%
|4.27%
|0%
|2.6%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
