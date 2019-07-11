AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) Contrasting side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% Trinity Merger Corp. 0% 0.39% 1.38% 4.27% 0% 2.6%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.