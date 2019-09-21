AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 PICO Holdings Inc. 11 10.75 N/A 0.30 33.97

In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PICO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and PICO Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 69.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of PICO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% PICO Holdings Inc. -5.44% -11.18% -9.99% 2.96% -16.61% 10.39%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than PICO Holdings Inc.

Summary

PICO Holdings Inc. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in real estate operations, and water resource and water storage activities in the United States. It is involved constructing, marketing, and selling single-family homes in California, Washington, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company also acquires or develops water rights and water related assets in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, and New Mexico; develops and operates its water storage facility near Phoenix, Arizona; utilizes water storage capacity operated by third parties in Arizona; and banks or stores water with municipalities in Nevada and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 121 completed homes, including 61 model homes; and 400 under construction homes comprising 5 model homes. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.