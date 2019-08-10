AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Comparison side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 N/A 0.09 115.59

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AMCI Acquisition Corp. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. AMCI Acquisition Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.1% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.94% 1.42% 4.37% 6.12% 0% 2.38%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.