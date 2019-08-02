AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) Comparison side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|345.16
Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.03%
|0.94%
|5%
|6.79%
|0%
|7%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.