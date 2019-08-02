AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) Comparison side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 345.16

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.03% 0.94% 5% 6.79% 0% 7%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors FinTech Acquisition Corp. III beats AMCI Acquisition Corp.