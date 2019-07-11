AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Comparing side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|927.27
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 3.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.29%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|2.51%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|-0.42%
|1.03%
|3.95%
|0%
|0%
|-0.71%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
