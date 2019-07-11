AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Comparing side by side

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 and a Quick Ratio of 4.1. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.2 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 3.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.