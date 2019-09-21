AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Trine Acquisition Corp.