AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 9 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 68.91%. Competitively, Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.61% -0.41% 0% 0% 0% 1.14% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.