AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|131.65
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 68.91%. Competitively, Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has 20% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.61%
|-0.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.14%
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.24%
|1.07%
|2.97%
|5.9%
|1.96%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
