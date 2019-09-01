AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 1.85% and 15.53% respectively. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Insurance Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.77%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
