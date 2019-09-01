AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Insurance Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 1.85% and 15.53% respectively. Comparatively, 2.77% are Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Insurance Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 2.77%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Insurance Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.