AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)

As Conglomerates companies, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and GigCapital2 Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than GigCapital2 Inc.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc.
