AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 44.57%. Comparatively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
