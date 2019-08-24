AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

In table 1 we can see AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 44.57%. Comparatively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.