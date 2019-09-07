AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|1.09%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.19%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
