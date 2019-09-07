AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTTU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Act II Global Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Act II Global Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Act II Global Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.19%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Act II Global Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.